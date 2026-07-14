Nearly 100 speak at Houston City Hall, demanding accountability in ICE shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo

The Brief Nearly 100 people signed up to address Houston City Council after the deadly ICE shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo. Mayor John Whitmire said the city has turned over the 911 call, METRO video and other resources to local investigators. Speakers called for legal support, a multilingual Know Your Rights campaign and an independent city investigation.



Calls for accountability over last week’s deadly shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo by an ICE agent reached Houston City Hall on Wednesday, where nearly 100 people signed up to address City Council.

The meeting marked the latest public demonstration following the Canal Street shooting, with speakers urging city leaders to push for greater transparency as multiple investigations remain underway.

City’s Role in Probe

Mayor John Whitmire opened the meeting by updating the public on how the City of Houston is assisting investigators.

According to Whitmire, the city has already turned over the 911 call connected to Lorenzo Salgado Araujo’s shooting, along with METRO surveillance video and other city resources, to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Whitmire also said Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare and Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz were meeting with the FBI Wednesday. However, he said key federal evidence investigators are seeking remains with the Department of Homeland Security in Washington.

The mayor also referenced reports that ICE is temporarily pausing most vehicle stops nationwide while new training is developed, saying it was "a shame that it has to come after a loss of life."

Calls for City Action

Before the meeting, demonstrators gathered outside City Hall, chanting "Justice for Lorenzo" before moving inside council chambers for public comment.

Many speakers said they want more than expressions of sympathy from elected leaders.

Community organizer Kamila Amador urged city leaders to take what she called "measurable action," including expanding legal resources for people facing immigration enforcement and launching a multilingual Know Your Rights campaign.

FIEL Executive Director Cesar Espinosa also addressed council, arguing many Houston residents affected by immigration enforcement do not have the ability to vote but still deserve to have their voices heard.

Several speakers also called on city leaders to pursue an independent investigation into the shooting, arguing Houston has the authority to do so.

ICE Stop Policy

The meeting came as FOX News reported, citing multiple federal sources, that ICE has instructed agents nationwide to temporarily stop conducting most vehicle stops during immigration enforcement operations.

According to the report, agents will continue making vehicle stops only when targeting individuals believed to have serious or violent criminal histories while the Department of Homeland Security develops and approves updated training.

FOX 26 has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security seeking additional information about the reported policy change.

What's next:

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office continues its criminal investigation into the shooting.

Organizers said Wednesday’s demonstration will not be their last and pledged to continue pressing both local and federal officials for greater transparency and accountability as the investigation moves forward.