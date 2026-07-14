Houston crime: Man accused of improper photography in a restroom

The Brief One man is facing charges following an incident on Monday in Houston, officials said. Roman Brewington, 31, was arrested in charged with invasive visual recording. According to court documents, Brewington is alleged to have recorded at least two women in a public restroom.



One man is facing charges following an incident on Monday in Houston, officials said.

Man accused of invasive visual recording in Houston

What we know:

Roman Brewington, 31, was arrested in charged with invasive visual recording.

What we know:

According to the Houston Police Department, an officer was called out to a suspicious event at the Dandelion Cafe around 1:45 p.m.

According to officials, a 20-year-old woman reported a black phone was propped up by a restroom trash can and was covered by a paper towel.

Roman Brewington

Officials said the woman reported the phone was reporting.

The woman reported to authorities that she took the phone to management at the business and called 911.

Authorities said Brewington, who was the owner of the phone, was identified and detained in connection with the incident.

According to court documents, Brewington is alleged to have recorded at least two women in a public restroom.

Officials said the District Attorney was consulted and Brewington was arrested and charged.

What they're saying:

FOX 26 received a statement from the Dandelion Cafe about the incident:

"Dandelion Cafe reported the incident that occurred at our Heights location involving the individual who was subsequently arrested by law enforcement. The safety and well-being of our guests and team members are our highest priority. Our staff responded immediately to assist the guest involved and followed appropriate procedures while contacting law enforcement. We are grateful for our team's quick response and professionalism throughout the situation. The individual involved, along with those accompanying him, has been banned from all Dandelion Cafe locations. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement as their investigation continues."