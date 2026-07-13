Texas DPS seeks victims of alleged police impersonator north of Houston

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The Brief Texas DPS is seeking information on an alleged police impersonator. Authorities say the person was reportedly pulling people over along U.S. 190 in Walker, San Jacinto and Polk counties. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.



Authorities in Texas are searching for people who may have been pulled over by a police impersonator north of Houston.

Police impersonator investigation

What we know:

Texas DPS is currently investigating reports of an individual impersonating a police officer along U.S. 190 in Walker, San Jacinto, and Polk counties.

The suspect is alleged to have been driving an unmarked black 2022 Jeep Gladiator.

During the encounters, the individual conducting the traffic stops was reportedly wearing civilian clothing.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released by law enforcement.

It remains unclear how many traffic stops the individual conducted or exactly when these incidents took place.

How to report tips

What you can do:

If you have been pulled over by someone in civilian clothing driving a black 2022 Jeep Gladiator, authorities want to hear from you.

Anyone with information about these incidents or the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the Conroe DPS Criminal Investigations Division at (346) 260-9824. Tips and information can also be submitted by email to Luke.Williams@dps.texas.gov.