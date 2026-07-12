713 Day: Events, deals to celebrate Houston
HOUSTON - Businesses across the Greater Houston area are celebrating "713 Day," where the date matches the city's most well-known zip code.
What other excuse do you need to find a function or snag a special treat? Here are the Monday deals and events we know about.
Houston 713 Day food, drink deals
Original Ninfa's
According to blogger Holly in Houston, The Original Ninfa's will have their Chile Con Queso and Original Ninfaritas on sale for $7.13. You can grab your order at either of their two locations.
Check out other deals from Holly's list here.
BB's Tex-Orleans
Houston Press says BB's Tex-Orleans will have $7.13 po'boys for guests who dine in. They have multiple locations around Greater Houston for you to grab a seat.
Click here for the Houston Press' full list.
Whataburger
Whether you're dining in, taking out, or ordering through the app, certain Houston-area Whataburger restaurants are offering the #1 Whatameal for $7.13. They're only allowing the deal to be redeemed once per person.
Trill Burgers
Bun B's Trill Burgers is offering a free Trill Shake (chocolate, strawberry, or vanilla) when you order an OG Combo.
Craft Pita and Pinkerton's Barbecue
Craft Pita and Pinkerton's Barbecue are doing a lunchtime collab at the Craft location on Buffalo Speedway.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, you can pick up a BBQ Chicken Pita and/or a Banana Tahini Cookie.
Shipley Do-Nuts
Shipley's deal will help young Houstonians. For every dozen or half-dozen donuts sold at Houston-area locations, part of the proceeds will go to Kids' Meals, Inc., which targets childhood hunger.
Cyclone Anaya's
Jumbo Margaritas for $7.13? Say less. That'll be available at all six Cyclone Anaya's locations in Southeast Texas.
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Houston-area Nothing Bundt Cakes locations will be selling their S'mores and Cinnamon Roll Bundtlets for $7.13.
Photographer: Aaron M. Sprecher/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Houston 713 Day events
Houston Zoo
The Houston Zoo has been selling discounted tickets throughout the weekend for 713 Day. Monday is the last day to use that $7.13 offer.
If you bring your old electronics during your visit, you'll be entered in a raffle for a chance to win a painting done by the zoo's cougars of Attwater's prarie chickens.
Meow Wolf
Meow Wolf is having a 713 celebration of their own for all ages.
You can reserve tickets to get through the doors starting at 10 a.m. Ticket prices are about $40.
The Spot EADO
The Spot is celebrating 713 Day starting at 5 p.m. From then until 7:13 p.m., they have Don Julio Blasters and shots for $7.
Slabs are scheduled to pull up at 5:45 p.m., free Hennessy samples will be offered from 6–8 p.m., and they'll have a Double Cup Giveaway right at 7:13.
Savoy
Monday will cap off the "We Rep 713" Weekend at Savoy. The Third Ward bar will open at 11 a.m. for brunch, serve $7.13 frozen cocktails along with special Houston-themed cocktails, and host a music video release party that night for H-Town legend Z-Ro.
713 Sound Meditation
Need a moment of peace instead of a party? Try out a sound mediation at Post HTX.
The venue is hosting "The Houston Frequency: A 713 Day Sound Journey." Houston Healer and Reginald Adams will lead the meditation with singing bowls and harmonic instruments, allowing you to reconnect with yourself and celebrate the city.
Saint Arnold Brewing
Music, merch, and purple cider, oh my!
Saint Arnold Brewing is hosting an event starting at 4 p.m. with different music guests, a local market, 713 flash tattoos, Purple frozen cider, and more.
Click here to check out more events from Do713.
The Source: Holly in Houston, Houston Press, Visit Houston Texas, Houston Zoo, Do713.