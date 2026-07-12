713 Day: Events, deals to celebrate Houston

The Brief 713 Day is the day when the date matches Houston's most well-known zip code. See our list for deals and events happening Monday.



Businesses across the Greater Houston area are celebrating "713 Day," where the date matches the city's most well-known zip code.

What other excuse do you need to find a function or snag a special treat? Here are the Monday deals and events we know about.

Houston 713 Day food, drink deals

Original Ninfa's

According to blogger Holly in Houston, The Original Ninfa's will have their Chile Con Queso and Original Ninfaritas on sale for $7.13. You can grab your order at either of their two locations.

Check out other deals from Holly's list here.

BB's Tex-Orleans

Houston Press says BB's Tex-Orleans will have $7.13 po'boys for guests who dine in. They have multiple locations around Greater Houston for you to grab a seat.

Click here for the Houston Press' full list.

Whataburger

Whether you're dining in, taking out, or ordering through the app, certain Houston-area Whataburger restaurants are offering the #1 Whatameal for $7.13. They're only allowing the deal to be redeemed once per person.

Trill Burgers

Bun B's Trill Burgers is offering a free Trill Shake (chocolate, strawberry, or vanilla) when you order an OG Combo.

Craft Pita and Pinkerton's Barbecue

Craft Pita and Pinkerton's Barbecue are doing a lunchtime collab at the Craft location on Buffalo Speedway.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, you can pick up a BBQ Chicken Pita and/or a Banana Tahini Cookie.

Shipley Do-Nuts

Shipley's deal will help young Houstonians. For every dozen or half-dozen donuts sold at Houston-area locations, part of the proceeds will go to Kids' Meals, Inc., which targets childhood hunger.

Cyclone Anaya's

Jumbo Margaritas for $7.13? Say less. That'll be available at all six Cyclone Anaya's locations in Southeast Texas.

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Houston-area Nothing Bundt Cakes locations will be selling their S'mores and Cinnamon Roll Bundtlets for $7.13.

Photographer: Aaron M. Sprecher/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Houston 713 Day events

Houston Zoo

The Houston Zoo has been selling discounted tickets throughout the weekend for 713 Day. Monday is the last day to use that $7.13 offer.

If you bring your old electronics during your visit, you'll be entered in a raffle for a chance to win a painting done by the zoo's cougars of Attwater's prarie chickens.

Meow Wolf

Meow Wolf is having a 713 celebration of their own for all ages.

You can reserve tickets to get through the doors starting at 10 a.m. Ticket prices are about $40.

The Spot EADO

The Spot is celebrating 713 Day starting at 5 p.m. From then until 7:13 p.m., they have Don Julio Blasters and shots for $7.

Slabs are scheduled to pull up at 5:45 p.m., free Hennessy samples will be offered from 6–8 p.m., and they'll have a Double Cup Giveaway right at 7:13.

Savoy

Monday will cap off the "We Rep 713" Weekend at Savoy. The Third Ward bar will open at 11 a.m. for brunch, serve $7.13 frozen cocktails along with special Houston-themed cocktails, and host a music video release party that night for H-Town legend Z-Ro.

713 Sound Meditation

Need a moment of peace instead of a party? Try out a sound mediation at Post HTX.

The venue is hosting "The Houston Frequency: A 713 Day Sound Journey." Houston Healer and Reginald Adams will lead the meditation with singing bowls and harmonic instruments, allowing you to reconnect with yourself and celebrate the city.

Saint Arnold Brewing

Music, merch, and purple cider, oh my!

Saint Arnold Brewing is hosting an event starting at 4 p.m. with different music guests, a local market, 713 flash tattoos, Purple frozen cider, and more.

Click here to check out more events from Do713.