West Nile Virus human cases reported in Houston, Harris County

The Brief Harris County Public Health and the Houston Health Department have confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in humans for 2026, according to a release. The Houston Health Department said they've confirmed three human cases, while Harris County Public Health has reported that an older adult male in northern Harris County tested positive. In 2025, there were 10 human cases of WNV illness reported in Harris County (excluding the City of Houston), and no WNV-related deaths. While the City of Houston reported one WNV human case and no deaths.



Harris County Public Health and the Houston Health Department have confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in humans for 2026, according to a release.

West Nile Virus confirmed in humans in Houston, Harris County

The Houston Health Department said they've confirmed three human cases, while Harris County Public Health has reported that an older adult male in northern Harris County tested positive.

What they're saying:

"The recent confirmation of human cases of WNV in our community highlights the need to be vigilant against mosquito-borne diseases, which can have serious long-term health effects. Our Mosquito and Vector Control program effectively identifies mosquitoes that test positive for WNV and conducts spraying in affected areas to reduce the risk of disease transmission. However, it is essential for community members to collaborate with us to Tip, Toss, and Take Action to protect themselves and their loved ones," stated Dr. Ericka Brown, Local Health Authority for Harris County and Director of the Community Health and Wellness Division.



"Our partners at HCPH do a fantastic job of mosquito control, but we all need to be proactive about protecting ourselves and our loved ones from mosquito bites, especially when there is a known risk of vector-borne disease from mosquitoes. The cases of WNV serve as a serious reminder that mosquito bites can be dangerous, particularly for individuals who are at high risk, such as older adults and those with chronic health conditions," stated Dr. Theresa Tran, Local Health Authority for the City of Houston and Director of the Houston Health Department.

By the numbers:

In 2025, there were 10 human cases of WNV illness reported in Harris County (excluding the City of Houston), and no WNV-related deaths. While the City of Houston reported one WNV human case and no deaths.

What you can do:

While HCPH works year-round to control mosquitoes, the community plays a vital role, especially during warmer months. Everyone can help by following the "3 Ts" of mosquito bite prevention – Tip, Toss, and Take Action.

Tip – Empty standing water from containers like flowerpots, buckets, toys, birdbaths, and tires. Mosquitoes lay eggs in still water.

Toss – Throw away unused items that can collect water.

Take Action – Wear long sleeves and pants when outdoors, use insect repellent approved by the EPA, and make sure window and door screens are in good shape.

West Nile Virus symptoms

Most people with WNV have no symptoms. About one in five may get a fever, headache, or body aches. Some West Nile Virus cases result in a mild illness, with symptoms including flu-like symptoms, such as fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash. The illness typically resolves in weeks to months. Rarely, some cases result in severe illness that affects the central nervous system. Severe symptoms include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, muscle weakness, and other symptoms. These cases require hospitalization and may lead to death.

Anyone can develop mild or severe illness if infected with WNV. However, some people are at higher risk of severe illness:

The risk of severe illness increases with age, especially for people 65 and older.

People with certain chronic medical conditions like cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure (hypertension), or kidney disease

If you think you have been infected with West Nile Virus, contact your health care provider.

For more information about WNV or mosquito prevention tips, visit www.hcphtx.org/MC.