Harris County: Woman exercise-walking attacked, fought off man along White Oak Bayou

The Brief An investigation is underway after a woman who was exercise-walking was attacked, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Alan Rosen. According to officials, the woman, who was along White Oak Bayou in the Inwood area, said she was attacked and fought off a man who sexually assaulted her and tried to drown her. Officials said the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Monday evening.



An investigation is underway after a woman who was exercise-walking was attacked, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Alan Rosen.

Harris County crime: Woman says she was sexually assaulted by man along White Oak Bayou

What we know:

According to officials, the woman, who was along White Oak Bayou in the Inwood area, said she was attacked and fought off a man who sexually assaulted her and tried to drown her.

Officials said the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Monday evening.

Authorities released some preliminary information on a suspect. He's described as a Black male, missing front teeth, early to mid 20s. Officials said he had a bike and a black backpack. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with an olive-green long sleeve undershirt with a gray design on the side.

Officials added he is believed to have been injured in one eye by the victim as she fought him off. He may also be missing some hair she yanked from his short afro.

What we don't know:

The woman's condition was not released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this crime or suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477 or Harris County Constable Precinct One Dispatch at (713) 755-7628.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.