Montgomery County drowning: Man dies after being swept away by river current while fishing

The Brief Jose Negrete, 33, was reported missing after being overcome by the river current while fishing near Hill Road and Sorters Road. Friends tried to rescue him from the shoreline but were unable to reach him before he disappeared beneath the water. Investigators say the death appears to be accidental with no evidence of criminal activity.



A 33-year-old man died after being swept away by a river current while fishing in Montgomery County on Sunday evening, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Fishing trip ends in fatal Montgomery County drowning

What they're saying:

Deputies responded around 6:15 p.m. to a report of a possible drowning near the intersection of Hill Road and Sorters Road.

Investigators said Jose Negrete was fishing in the river when he was overcome by the current and struggled to swim back to safety.

Several acquaintances who were with Negrete immediately attempted to help him from the shoreline, but were unable to rescue him.

Emergency responders searched the area, and the North Montgomery County Fire Department Dive Team later recovered Negrete's body approximately 50 feet from the shoreline.

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation indicates Negrete's death was a tragic accident, and there are no signs of criminal activity.