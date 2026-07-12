Two bodies found inside Southeast Houston home, police search for homicide suspect

The Brief A man and a woman were found shot to death inside a southeast Houston home early Sunday morning in what police are treating as a double homicide. An unidentified third party is believed to have fled after shooting both victims, as investigators found no weapons inside and ruled out a murder-suicide. The suspect's identity and motive remain unknown, though detectives are reviewing footage from several exterior security cameras for clues.



Two people were found shot to death inside a home in southeast Houston early Sunday morning in what police are investigating as a double homicide committed by an outstanding third party.

Southeast Houston double homicide

What we know:

Houston Police Department officers assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 12800 block of Glen Hollow Drive at 2:20 a.m. Upon arriving at the residence, officers forced entry into the home and discovered the bodies of a man and a woman.

The victims, both believed to be in their 20s or 30s, had fatal gunshot wounds. Their identities have not yet been released.

According to Houston Police Lt. Pulido, investigators do not believe the victims shot each other, noting that no weapons were recovered inside the house. Detectives are currently operating under the premise that an unidentified third party shot both individuals and fled the scene. No suspect description or motive has been established.

Authorities confirmed that while the two victims lived at the house, the homeowner, who also resides at the property, told investigators he did not know them or their names.

Police emphasized that the shooting took place entirely inside the residence and not on the street. Investigators are treating the case as an isolated incident and stated there is no broader threat to the public.

A Houston Police Department crime scene unit remained at the location into Sunday morning. Detectives noted that several security cameras are visible around the exterior of the house, and investigators are working to recover and review the footage for clues.