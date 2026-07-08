Eastex Freeway crash: 1 dead after vehicle hits light pole, catches fire

The Brief One person is dead after a yellow Camaro veered off the road, struck a light pole, and burst into flames early Wednesday morning. The driver was trapped inside the vehicle and died at the scene. Investigators are looking into whether alcohol, speed, or racing played a role in the crash.



A fiery, single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning left one person dead after a vehicle slammed into a light pole in Humble.

Vehicle crash kills driver

What we know:

Harris County deputies with the District 2 Patrol Division responded to a single-vehicle crash on Eastex Freeway Feeder near Old Humble Road around 1:38 a.m.

According to Deputy Anderson at the scene, evidence on the roadway suggested a yellow Camaro failed to stay in a single lane of traffic and hit a light pole before catching fire.

The driver was unable to get out of the burning vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles or passengers were involved in the accident.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver has not yet been released. Officials have also not confirmed what could have caused the driver to crash.

Investigators are working to determine if alcohol, speed, or street racing contributed to the fatal collision.