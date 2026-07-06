The Brief A suspect was taken into custody after allegedly carjacking a vehicle with three children inside on Aldine Mail Route Road. The three kids were left inside a vehicle by their mother who went inside a store. Harris County officials say the suspect let one kid get out of the vehicle, but kept the other two.



A suspect was arrested after they allegedly stole a vehicle with children inside in the Aldine-area, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Xavion Starks, 22, is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

Car stolen with children inside

What we know:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies were called to Aldine Mail Route Road and learned a suspect had driven away in a vehicle with three children inside.

Sergeant Jeff Thomas says a mother had gone inside a gas station and left her three children inside, ages 1, 3, and 10.

Starks allegedly got into the vehicle while the kids were inside and left the scene. Sergeant Thomas says the mother was able to track the location of the vehicle due to one of the juveniles having a phone.

Xavion Starks mugshot

At one point, the suspect let one child out of the vehicle but kept the other two inside, said officials. The child was found with some minor injuries, Sgt. Thomas said.

Humble Police Department officers were able to locate and stop the vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody.

Sheriff Gonzalez says the other two children were safely recovered.

The case has been referred to the Harris County District Attorney's Office for possible charges.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified, and their charges have not been reported.