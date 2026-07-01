Houston Methodist employee files lawsuit against Texas Medical Center following parking garage stabbing

The Brief A Houston Methodist Veterinary Technician has filed a lawsuit against Texas Medical Center following a violent attack that almost killed her, according to a lawsuit. Baleigh Burmaster filed a lawsuit alleging inadequate security in one of its public parking garages. The lawsuit seeks more than $10 million in damages for her physical injuries, emotional trauma, and other losses allegedly resulting from the attack.



A Houston Methodist Veterinary Technician has filed a lawsuit against Texas Medical Center following a violent attack that almost killed her, according to a lawsuit.

Baleigh Burmaster filed a lawsuit alleging inadequate security in one of its public parking garages.

Employee files lawsuit against Texas Medical Center alleging inadequate security

The backstory:

Investigators say the attack happened just before 7 a.m. May 11 inside Garage 1 on Fannin Street between Houston Methodist and Texas Children’s Hospital. According to police, the employee was sitting inside her car on the fifth floor when the suspect, Perry Green, attacked her.

A statement from the lawyers representing Burmaster stated the lawsuit alleges Green forced Ms. Burmaster back into her vehicle and violently attacked her for approximately 10 to 15 minutes before she escaped and ran for help.

Randy Sorrels and Sam Kinne of Sorrels Law filed the lawsuit on behalf of Burmaster, alleging Texas Medical Center failed to provide reasonable security despite a documented history of violent crime in and around the Medical Center.

What they're saying:

"Baleigh survived because of extraordinary courage and determination," said lawyer Randy Sorrels. "No healthcare worker should have to fear for their life simply walking into work. We hope this lawsuit holds Texas Medical Center accountable for the security failures alleged in the petition and results in meaningful changes that help protect the employees, patients, and visitors who rely on these facilities every day. There is no question that immediate changes should be made to improve security in this area."

Dig deeper:

A statement from the lawyers representing Burmaster stated according to the lawsuit that Texas Medical Center failed to provide reasonable security measures in Parking Garage 1, including operational surveillance cameras, security personnel, and adequate monitoring. The lawsuit further alleges Burmaster's cries for help went unanswered because no one was monitoring the garage during the attack and that Texas Medical Center knew or should have known of the risk of violent crime in and around the property before the attack occurred. The lawsuit also alleges Texas Medical Center implemented increased security patrols, emergency signage, and improvements to emergency response coordination only after the attack. Burmaster contends those measures should have been in place beforehand.

Green was later identified through Houston METRO surveillance footage and arrested. He has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in connection with the attack.

Burmaster's lawyers said she suffered severe physical injuries and continues to receive medical treatment and counseling for post-traumatic stress disorder.