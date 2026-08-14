Interstate 10 crash: Fatality reported following 3-car crash in westbound lanes after Freeport
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are on the scene following a three-car crash that occurred on Friday afternoon on Interstate 10.
Interstate 10 crash: Fatality reported following 3-car crash
What we know:
According to officials, the crash occurred in the westbound lanes after Freeport.
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Photo from the scene
Officials said the service road and main lanes are affected due to the crash.
What we don't know:
Officials did not state what type of vehicles were involved.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office