Interstate 10 crash: Fatality reported following 3-car crash in westbound lanes after Freeport

The Brief Harris County authorities are on the scene following a three-car crash that occurred on Friday afternoon on Interstate 10. According to officials, the crash occurred in the westbound lanes after Freeport. Officials said the service road and main lanes are affected due to the crash.



Harris County authorities are on the scene following a three-car crash that occurred on Friday afternoon on Interstate 10.

Interstate 10 crash: Fatality reported following 3-car crash

What we know:

According to officials, the crash occurred in the westbound lanes after Freeport.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo from the scene

Officials said the service road and main lanes are affected due to the crash.

What we don't know:

Officials did not state what type of vehicles were involved.