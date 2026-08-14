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Interstate 10 crash: Fatality reported following 3-car crash in westbound lanes after Freeport

By
Harris County
Updated August 14, 2026 8:47 PM CDT Published August 14, 2026 8:16 PM CDT
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The Brief

    • Harris County authorities are on the scene following a three-car crash that occurred on Friday afternoon on Interstate 10.
    • According to officials, the crash occurred in the westbound lanes after Freeport.
    • Officials said the service road and main lanes are affected due to the crash.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are on the scene following a three-car crash that occurred on Friday afternoon on Interstate 10.

Interstate 10 crash: Fatality reported following 3-car crash

What we know:

According to officials, the crash occurred in the westbound lanes after Freeport. 

Image 1 of 3

Photo from the scene

Officials said the service road and main lanes are affected due to the crash. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not state what type of vehicles were involved. 

The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office

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