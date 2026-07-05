Shootout erupts in South Houston during alleged argument over fireworks, 2 injured

The Brief Police say guns were pulled during an argument after some residents confronted neighbors who were popping fireworks. Two people were hospitalized, but both are expected to recover. No suspects were at the scene when police arrived.



Two people are in recovery after police say an argument over fireworks in a south Houston neighborhood led to people pulling guns on each other.

South Houston: Shooting between neighbors

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 1 a.m. Sunday on Winton Street, near Yellowstone Boulevard and Tierwest Street.

According to police, people at the scene said the shootout started with neighbors who were popping fireworks in the area. The neighbors were confronted by nearby residents, an argument allegedly ensued, and people from both groups shot at each other.

Police at the scene found a woman who was shot in her leg, then learned a man shot in his foot was taken to a nearby hospital.

Both victims are expected to recover.

Those who allegedly fired the gunshots left the scene before police arrived.

As of early Sunday, no charges have been filed.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.