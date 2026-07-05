Fireworks stands rebound after holiday thefts, urge others to stay vigilant

The Brief Two Huffman fireworks stands reopened after thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of fireworks just days before the Fourth of July. Despite the losses, both businesses say community support helped them recover, and they're encouraging other fireworks stand owners to stay alert through the rest of the holiday. Boom Shack's owner is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to a conviction and says he's continued to pass along tips to investigators.



Just days after thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of fireworks from two family-owned stands in Huffman, both businesses were back open and serving customers on the Fourth of July.

Harris County: Firework stands recover after thefts

What they're saying:

FOX 26 returned to Boom Shack Jr. and Raccoon Fireworks to see how the businesses had recovered after the burglaries and how holiday sales were going.

At Boom Shack Jr., manager Austin Stapleton said employees had to bring inventory from several of the company's other locations to restock the Huffman stand after the theft. He said the business was able to reopen on July 1—later than planned—but in time for the busy holiday rush.

Owner Marty Flanagan said he was out of town when the burglary happened. While he said he's still frustrated by what happened, he isn't letting it overshadow the holiday.

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Just a few miles away, Raccoon Fireworks also restocked ahead of the Fourth of July.

Employee Hayden Davis said workers have noticed suspicious activity since the burglary, including people stopping near the stand, watching for a while and then driving away. He said thefts are something many people in the fireworks industry worry about every year.

Even with those concerns, Davis said the holiday brought strong business. He estimated the stand made about $10,000 in sales on the Fourth of July.

What you can do:

Boom Shack Jr. owner Flanagan said he's offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the people responsible. He said he's received several tips from the public and has been turning that information over to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

He also said he's thankful no employees were at the stand during the break-in and noted that many fireworks stand owners stay in close contact with one another and look out for each other during the busy selling season.

Both businesses said they're grateful for the community's support after the thefts. Their message to other fireworks stand owners still open through the holiday is to stay vigilant, watch out for one another and report any suspicious activity immediately.