Houston ranks #1 for worst road rage in the country

The Brief A new study ranked Houston as the worst city in the country for road rage. The study ranked Houston highest for road rage turning violent. Insurance usually doesn't cover road rage incidents.



A new study just ranked Houston as the #1 worst city in America for road rage.

Houston tops road rage list

Big picture view:

The study, conducted by Texas personal injury law firm Angel Reyes & Associates, analyzed traffic violence, infrastructure bottlenecks, and driver behavior across 100 major U.S. metropolitan areas.

While commuters in hubs like Los Angeles and New York reported higher daily dissatisfaction with their commutes, Houston stood out for a far more alarming reason: severe, life-threatening escalation.

By the numbers:

According to their study, road rage shootings in Houston jumped an astounding 135% between 2016 and 2023.

Managing Partner Angel Reyes says constant construction, road bottlenecks, and high volume could be pushing driver frustration to a boiling point.

The Legal Loophole

However, the analysis uncovered an even bigger revelation for local commuters—one that happens long after the collision occurs.

Reyes warns that standard Texas auto insurance policies are legally designed to cover negligence and mistakes—such as a driver dropping their phone or accidentally running a red light. They explicitly do not cover "intentional acts."

"An intentional act is not covered under any insurance policy in Texas, so it can be a double whammy," he says. "That's one of the reasons I encourage everyone, if you can afford it, to buy underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage. It can spare you from situations like this because an intentional act gets no insurance coverage at all."

Reyes says that 1 in every 7 drivers in Texas is uninsured, so suing an aggressive driver is very difficult.

What you can do:

Local drivers do have options to protect themselves financially and physically against highway violence:

Add UM/UIM Coverage Immediately: Check your auto policy for Uninsured and Underinsured Motorist (UM/UIM) coverage. Because an aggressive driver’s insurance will deny liability for an intentional act, your own UM/UIM policy acts as your primary financial safety net to cover your damages.

Never Drive Home: If an aggressive driver begins tailgating or following you, do not pull into your driveway. You do not want a hostile stranger learning where you live.

Stay Inside Your Vehicle: If you are involved in a road rage confrontation, do not exit your vehicle to argue. Lock your doors, stay seated, and disengage.

Call 911: Immediately report the driver’s license plate, vehicle description, and location to law enforcement. If a weapon is displayed, the incident instantly crosses into a criminal investigation.