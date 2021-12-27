Road rage shooting in Harris Co. under investigation, victim in critical condition
Authorities are investigating following a road rage shooting in Harris County that ended with a victim shot in the abdomen.
$30K reward offered for info in Houston road rage shooting that injured girl
Houston police say Ashanti Grant, 9, remains hospitalized after she was shot in the head during a road rage incident last week, and a reward of up to $30,000 is being offered for help finding the person responsible.
Grandmother of 9-year-old girl shot in head during road rage incident pleading for justice
The grandmother of 9-year-old Ashanti Grant, who was shot in the head during a road rage incident, is now speaking out as the gunman responsible is still on the loose.
Man shot, killed over argument about minor car accident in Jersey Village
Officials say two drivers were arguing over a minor argument in Jersey Village when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other, killing them.
'How do you go to sleep at night?' Uncle of 9-year-old shot in the head speaks out
The family of 9-year-old Ashanti Grant who was shot in the head in an apparent road rage shooting is now speaking.
'Disengage and try to safely get away,' law enforcement give tips on how to handle road rage incidents
Law enforcement is encouraging residents to use technology to your advantage by installing cameras in your cars to either give you peace of mind or to help assist their investigations.
Girl, 9, shot in the head in Houston during possible road rage incident: police
Houston police say a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head during a possible road rage incident involving street racers near the Southwest Freeway and Fondren Road as her family was driving to the grocery store.
'As soon as I accelerated, he shot at me,' road rage survivor speaks with FOX 26
A road rage survivor speaks with FOX 26 in hopes of bringing awareness to how dangerous the roadways are.
Man dies after being shot nine times following road rage incident on Christmas Eve, fiancée says
The fiancée of Anthony Hipp says he died Monday morning after being in the hospital for weeks.
Sheriff: Man found shot to death during apparent road rage incident in NE Harris Co.
Officials say a man was found with fatal gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in northeast Harris County. Preliminary information suggests it all stems from an apparent road rage incident.
EXCLUSIVE: Fiancée of man shot 9 times discusses Christmas Eve road rage shooting in Katy
Anthony Hipp, 26, was wounded in a road rage shooting near Westgreen and I-10 in Katy on Christmas Eve, his fiancée told FOX 26 in an exclusive interview.
Driver shot in north Houston during possible road rage incident, police say
A man was shot in the back while driving in north Houston. Police are investigating what led up to the shooting but say it possibly involved road rage.
Navy veteran killed in apparent road rage shooting on I-45
The family says the victim had just completed nursing school and planned to work at a veteran's hospital.
1 killed in shooting that may have involved road rage near downtown Houston: police
Police said a couple of vehicles traveling north on I-45, just north of I-10, noticed a vehicle parked on the shoulder of the freeway with its flashers on.
Woman recovering following road rage shooting in North Harris Co.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident occurred on the 2000 block of North Sam Houston Parkway West.
HPD: At least 1 dead following possible road rage incident in north Houston
Officials say at least one person died from what appears to be a road rage incident.
1-year-old injured in Houston road rage shooting
Houston police say someone in a dark-colored Nissan Rogue shot a 1-year-old and an adult in a road rage shooting.
National study shows drivers have become more reckless since pandemic began
If you think drivers have become more reckless since the pandemic began, you're right.
Houston police: Vehicle involved in reported road rage shooting of woman
Police released video of a vehicle believed to be involved in the reported road rage shooting of a woman in southwest Houston on Wednesday morning.
Harris County Constable Deputies arrest road rage suspect
Sahr is accused of attacking a truck driver back on October 15 when video captured him stopping in the middle of Interstate 45, getting out of his vehicle, approaching the victim, opening the door of his cab, and punching him in the face.