Who killed Anthony Hipp? Loved ones of man shot in an apparent road rage want his killer caught

A Houston mom is hoping you will give her family justice after her son was shot in an apparent road rage incident as Harris County Sheriff’s Office detectives also plead for help to put what they call a dangerous killer behind bars.

Investigators don’t want the shooting death of 26-year-old Anthony Hipp to turn into a cold case. They believe someone knows who shot him more than ten times on Christmas Eve, and they hope that person will come forward, if not to give the family answers, then to claim the reward that’s being offered.

"Please come forward. Please tell what you know. This is my son. I now have to visit him in the cemetery," says Hipp’s mom, as she showed FOX 26 the last picture she took of her son, sitting at her breakfast table the day before he was murdered.

"I miss my son. It breaks my heart. This was my baby. Anthony was my baby," his mom says.

Anthony’s mom and sister desperately want his killer caught, but they are withholding their identity for fear of their own safety, because the gunman is still out there.

"This cold, calloused killer needs to be off the road," says his sister Glenda.

It was Christmas Eve when Hippo, as he’s lovingly called, left his aunt’s house with his fiancé, and holiday traffic was thick with a long line of cars on West Green Boulevard approaching the Katy Freeway.

"The vehicle behind him began repeatedly honking at him. Once he got to the front of the intersection, the vehicle was still honking at him, so Mr. Hipp exited his vehicle and approached the vehicle behind him," explains Deputy Jeffery Brown with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit.

That driver opened his door, stepped out with one foot, and opened fire on Anthony.

"My little brother didn’t deserve to die like that. I think it’s important that someone as dangerous as he is, that was willing to shoot him 13 times, shouldn’t be on the road," Glenda adds.

"This person is extremely dangerous. He shot a person at an intersection on Christmas Eve for what seems to be no reason. I have reason to believe he’ll be violent again," says Deputy Brown.

"I think I have only half of my heart," explains Anthony’s mom, and she says she doesn’t want her son’s killer to get away with murder.

Hipp is a father of two sons, a 4-year-old little boy and a newborn, whom he never had the chance to meet.

"It’s extremely painful. I don’t think grieving and mourning is a word to describe. I think it’s more like torture," says Glenda.

Investigators say they are getting conflicting reports of what type and color vehicle the gunman was driving. They say a number of witnesses sped away during the Christmas Eve shooting. Detectives want to remind those witnesses they can report what they know anonymously by calling Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS and there is at least a $5,000 reward if you can help deputies catch Anthony Hipp’s killer.