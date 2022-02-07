Man dies after being shot nine times following road rage incident on Christmas Eve, fiancé says

article

We've learned the man shot nine times during a road rage incident on Christmas Eve has died.

The fiancé of Anthony Hipp says he died Monday morning after being in the hospital for weeks.

He was shot near Westgreen and Interstate 10.

His fiancé says a car behind them was honking loudly when they heard a loud bump.

When Hipp got out, he was shot numerous times.

The gunman is still on the run.

