Harris County authorities have released some new details following a deadly crash that took the life of Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy John Coddou on.

According to the report, Coddou saw a minor crash on the northbound main lanes of 15000 SH 99 on Tuesday morning.

Officials said Coddou positioned his Harris County Sheriff's Office vehicle on the left shoulder of the road with the right side of the vehicle partially blocking the number one northbound lane while he investigated the crash.

Authorities said the emergency lights on Coddou's vehicle were activated.

Just before 9:45 a.m., a white Chevrolet Silverado being driven by an adult male approached the crash scene traveling northbound in the number one lane of 15000 SH 99.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle was talking on his cell phone hands-free while he approached the crime scene.

The report stated the Silverado driver "engaged in a faulty evasive action" to avoid colliding with Coddou's vehicle, then traveled into the center grassy median diving the highway.

Authorities stated that Coddou was standing on the grassy median in the path of the Silverado and was struck by the front right of the vehicle.

Coddou, who served with the Harris County Sheriff's Office for 20 years, was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital-Texas Medical Center where he later died.

The case remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.