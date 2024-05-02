Expand / Collapse search
Harris County shooting: Man killed in deputy-involved shooting on Sellers Road in North Harris County

By
Published  May 2, 2024 10:02pm CDT
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are on the scene following a deadly deputy-involved shooting in north Harris County on Thursday. 

Details are limited, but authorities said the incident occurred in the 15400 block of Sellers Road. 

Preliminary information revealed that authorities were called in reference to an aggravated assault and/or someone firing a weapon. 

A deputy was flagged down about the incident. 

Officials said the rest of the details are currently unknown.

However, Gonzalez said the deputy fired his weapon, striking a male. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

An investigation into the shooting is underway. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.  