Baby girl found abandoned on Galveston street

An unidentified baby girl was rushed to the hospital after she was found abandoned in the roadway in Galveston on Wednesday morning, officials say.

Galveston police will be sharing an update at 3 p.m. FOX 26 will livestream the press conference in the live player above and on the FOX Local app.

Police received reports of an abandoned child around 10 a.m. on 59th Street near Seawall Boulevard.

The scene where a baby girl was found abandoned in Galveston on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy i45now)

Officers, EMS and fire personnel located the infant. Police say she was in need of immediate medical care, and she was transported to the trauma center at UTMB Galveston.

Police say they haven’t been able to identify her, and they are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with surveillance cameras in the area is asked to review their footage for anything that might help police. If you find something, call detectives at (409)765-3736.

If you believe you have any other information that can help police, you can call Galveston Crime Stoppers at (409)763-8477 or go online at https://www.galveston.crimestoppersweb.com/