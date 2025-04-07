Houston love triangle: Boyfriend kills ex-girlfriend, new boyfriend injured, then turns gun on himself

The Brief An investigation is underway after two people are dead and another taken to the hospital. Officials said the shooting occurred in the 14100 block of Northwest Freeway.



An investigation is underway after two people are dead, and another person was taken to the hospital in Harris County.

What we know:

Officials said the shooting occurred in the 14100 block of Northwest Freeway.

Authorities said a Harris County Sheriff's Office District 5 deputy was flagged down in the parking lot and heard gunfire.

The deputy located a man in his 20's with a gunshot wound to the back, and also located a man and woman in front of a business behind two cars from an active parking lot takeover.

Officials said the man and woman were pronounced dead on the scene.

The male with the gunshot wound to the back was taken to a nearby trauma center and is expected to survive.

Houston police said it all started with the female victim was with her new boyfriend when her ex-boyfriend showed up. The ex-boyfriend pulled out a handgun and shot the female victim multiple times. The ex-boyfriend then chased the new boyfriend down and shot him once in the back.

The ex-boyfriend then returned to the area and shot the woman multiple times again before turning the gun on himself.

What we don't know:



The victim's names have not yet been released by authorities.