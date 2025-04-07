Expand / Collapse search

Habitual offender on parole, given PR bond now back behind bars accused of stealing from the elderly

Published  April 7, 2025 10:39pm CDT
A 29-year-old habitual offender on parole until 2040 is back behind bars. She's accused of committing more crimes while free from jail on a on a PR bond.

    • A habitual offender is back behind bars after being on parole and given a PR bond. 
    • Sandy Broussard was sentenced to 26 years in prison for engaging in organized criminal activity.
    • Being on parole until the year 2040 didn't stop a magistrate from granting Broussard a personal recognizance bond in 2024 for her headline grabbing charges.

HOUSTON - FOX 26 first told you about 26-year-old Javian Major and 28-year-old Sandy Broussard in 2024. 

While allegedly operating an unlicensed funeral business, police say the pair ripped off dozens of people who were grieving.

Accusations include stealing life insurance funds, charging for funerals and embalmings that never took place, and mishandling bodies.

"All they were doing was ripping them off and stealing their money. They weren't doing anything," said Andy Kahan with Crime stoppers. "That's absolutely disgusting."

Sandy Broussard has convictions in several surrounding counties.

In 2014, Broussard was sentenced to 26 years in prison for engaging in organized criminal activity.

Being on parole until the year 2040 didn't stop a magistrate from granting Broussard a personal recognizance bond in 2024 for her headline grabbing charges.

"She starts doing what she does best, preying upon people under their worst possible circumstances," Kahan said.

Broussard, who's also out on bond for a felony charge out of Bexar County, is now back behind bars in Harris County for credit card abuse involving the elderly.

The parole board has issued a blue warrant, which means Broussard can't bond out of jail.

