Fire reported at Liberty County Jail, 2 correctional officers hospitalized, inmates relocated due to smoke
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is now underway after a fire broke out at the Liberty County Jail on Monday night.
What we know:
Captain Myers with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office said the fire started just before 9:30 p.m.
Officials said two correctional officers had to be taken to the Liberty Dayton Emergency Room, one who was light-headed and another had smoke inhalation.
The fire took about 35-40 minutes to be extinguished by fire officials.
Liberty County officials reached out to the Crosby Fire Department to get a fan for ventilation. Once that fan is hooked up, it will suck all the smoke out.
That will allow the inmates, around 50-60 who were relocated due to the fire, to return to the dorms.
Photo from the scene (Source: The Vindicator)
What we don't know:
The origin of the fire is under investigation.
Officials say they believe one of the inmates may have started the fire, but the inmates have not been interviewed yet.
The Source: Information provided by Liberty County Sheriff's Office.