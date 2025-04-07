Fire reported at Liberty County Jail, 2 correctional officers hospitalized, inmates relocated due to smoke

The Brief An investigation is underway after a fire sparked up at the Liberty County Jail on Monday night. The fire sparked up just before 9:30 p.m. 50-60 inmates had to be relocated due to the smoke in the dorms. Two correctional officers were taken to the Liberty Dayton Emergency Room.



An investigation is now underway after a fire broke out at the Liberty County Jail on Monday night.

Fire sparks up at Liberty County Jail, two correctional officers hospitalized

What we know:

Captain Myers with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office said the fire started just before 9:30 p.m.

Officials said two correctional officers had to be taken to the Liberty Dayton Emergency Room, one who was light-headed and another had smoke inhalation.

The fire took about 35-40 minutes to be extinguished by fire officials.

Liberty County officials reached out to the Crosby Fire Department to get a fan for ventilation. Once that fan is hooked up, it will suck all the smoke out.

That will allow the inmates, around 50-60 who were relocated due to the fire, to return to the dorms.

Photo from the scene (Source: The Vindicator)

What we don't know:

The origin of the fire is under investigation.

Officials say they believe one of the inmates may have started the fire, but the inmates have not been interviewed yet.