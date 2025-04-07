The Brief A man was stabbed to death in an apartment on South Braeswood Blvd. A female was detained at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating.



Houston police are investigating a deadly stabbing at an apartment complex on Monday morning.

Man stabbed to death on South Braeswood Blvd

What we know:

Investigators responded to an apartment complex in the 9000 block of South Braeswood Blvd around 8 a.m.

According to police, a man was stabbed to death in an apartment, and a female suspect was detained at the scene.

What we don't know:

The identities of those involved have not been released. It’s unclear what led up to the stabbing.

Investigation underway

What's next:

Homicide detectives are at the scene investigating the incident.