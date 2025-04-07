Deadly Houston stabbing on S Braeswood Blvd: Man dead, female detained
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a deadly stabbing at an apartment complex on Monday morning.
Man stabbed to death on South Braeswood Blvd
What we know:
Investigators responded to an apartment complex in the 9000 block of South Braeswood Blvd around 8 a.m.
According to police, a man was stabbed to death in an apartment, and a female suspect was detained at the scene.
What we don't know:
The identities of those involved have not been released. It’s unclear what led up to the stabbing.
Investigation underway
What's next:
Homicide detectives are at the scene investigating the incident.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.