In the aftermath of the recent heavy rains and flooding impacting various counties in Texas, the Houston Food Bank has sprung into action to provide essential aid to those affected.

On Wednesday, the Houston Food Bank wasted no time in delivering aid, delivering 22 pallets of water to its partner distribution organization, the Montgomery County Food Bank. Additionally, two pallets of water and six pallets of disaster boxes, containing non-perishable foods and other essentials, were sent to San Jacinto County's Office of Emergency Management.

The Houston Food Bank is asking for help from the community to lend support.

A list of most-needed items for donation:

Water

Crackers

Granola bars and other protein snacks

Canned tuna – preferably pull top

Cereal

Canned soup and ravioli – preferably pull - top

Needed non-food items:

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Paper plates/cups/utensils

Cleaners

For the safety of those we serve, the Houston Food Bank is unable to accept:

Open packages

Homemade food items

Perishable foods

Baby food

Items with "expired" dates

Donations meeting these criteria can be dropped off at the Houston Food Bank's location at 535 Portwall (77029) or in designated Red Barrels at local grocery stores.

The Houston Food Bank plans to send at least five more pallets of supplies to affected areas by the end of the day. The organization remains committed to ongoing assessment of community needs, relying on information from government officials and community partners to guide its response efforts.

In coordination with community partners and the Offices of Emergency Management (OEM), the Houston Food Bank remains in communication to keep up with community needs and to assess the impact of recent weather events across several counties, including Montgomery, Walker, San Jacinto, Liberty, Chambers, and Trinity.