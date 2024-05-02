Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from THU 1:06 PM CDT until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:06 AM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:20 AM CDT until MON 2:00 PM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:15 PM CDT until MON 9:53 AM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:42 AM CDT until MON 5:44 PM CDT, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
from THU 12:52 PM CDT until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until MON 3:21 AM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:20 PM CDT until SUN 11:30 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:12 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from THU 10:45 AM CDT until SUN 4:30 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 5:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
from THU 1:27 PM CDT until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
Flood Warning
from THU 2:14 PM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County
Flood Warning
from THU 2:42 PM CDT until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
from THU 12:59 PM CDT until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Grimes County, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
from THU 1:16 PM CDT until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Grimes County, Montgomery County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Grimes County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
Flood Watch
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County

Houston flooding: Mandatory evacuation for East Fork San Jacinto River, shelter in place

By
Published  May 2, 2024 3:34pm CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo reports a disaster declaration has been issued for Harris County and mandatory evacuation has been issued for a specific area near Houston.

On Thursday, Hidalgo held a press conference where she announced residents on the East Fork of the San Jacinto River must evacuate because of high water.

East Fork San Jacinto River is nearing 78 feet above sea level which is about three feet below where it was during Harvey, according to officials.

Flooding threats are much less severe for West Fork San Jacinto River near the Kingwood and Atascocita areas. Hidalgo recommends residents in those areas either plan to shelter in place at their homes for two to three days or leave.

Areas along the West Fork of the river will be surrounded by water and people will likely be trapped in their homes.

Center Point Energy also spoke to Hidalgo and informed her that northwest of Houston near the Spring area may be without power for 24 to 36 hours as winds that have come through have caused damages which they are working around the clock to repair.

If you or your loved ones need a shelter location, click here to view the full list of active shelters.