Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo reports a disaster declaration has been issued for Harris County and mandatory evacuation has been issued for a specific area near Houston.

On Thursday, Hidalgo held a press conference where she announced residents on the East Fork of the San Jacinto River must evacuate because of high water.

East Fork San Jacinto River is nearing 78 feet above sea level which is about three feet below where it was during Harvey, according to officials.

Flooding threats are much less severe for West Fork San Jacinto River near the Kingwood and Atascocita areas. Hidalgo recommends residents in those areas either plan to shelter in place at their homes for two to three days or leave.

Areas along the West Fork of the river will be surrounded by water and people will likely be trapped in their homes.

Center Point Energy also spoke to Hidalgo and informed her that northwest of Houston near the Spring area may be without power for 24 to 36 hours as winds that have come through have caused damages which they are working around the clock to repair.

