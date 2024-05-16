Houston weather: School closures, delays for Friday, May 17
HOUSTON - The severe weather across the Houston area has led to some school districts canceling class on Friday, May 17.
Here is a current list:
CLOSED
- Houston ISD
- Channelview ISD
- Spring Branch ISD
- Cy-Fair ISD
- Southwest Public Schools
- Sheldon ISD
DELAYED
All Sam Houston State University operations will delay opening until 10 a.m. Friday, May 17.
Goodrich ISD will be on a two-hour delay.
This list will continue to be updated as we receive additional reports.