River Flood Warning
from THU 8:22 PM CDT until SAT 4:13 AM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Flood Warning
from THU 8:38 PM CDT until THU 10:30 PM CDT, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:42 PM CDT until MON 6:03 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
from THU 8:40 PM CDT until THU 10:45 PM CDT, Grimes County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County

Houston weather: School closures, delays for Friday, May 17

Published  May 16, 2024 8:52pm CDT
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - The severe weather across the Houston area has led to some school districts canceling class on Friday, May 17.

Here is a current list:

CLOSED

  • Houston ISD
  • Channelview ISD
  • Spring Branch ISD
  • Cy-Fair ISD
  • Southwest Public Schools
  • Sheldon ISD

DELAYED

All Sam Houston State University operations will delay opening until 10 a.m. Friday, May 17.

Goodrich ISD will be on a two-hour delay.

This list will continue to be updated as we receive additional reports. 