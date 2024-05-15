Porter stabbing: Son allegedly stabs mother multiple times, officials say

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a stabbing call on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said they were called out to the 21000 block of Tanner Trail North in Porter.

Deputies later learned that a 43-year-old female had been stabbed multiple times by her 20-year-old son, who was found inside the home.

Officials said the suspect, who has not yet been identified, was detained.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, but remains in critical condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and officials said there is no threat to the public.