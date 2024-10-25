A 19-year-old was arrested and charged with the murder of his mother on Oct. 19 in the north Houston-area.

Dillan Alexander was charged with murder and tampering with evidence after turning himself into investigators for the shooting death of his mother, 45-year-old Kimberly Alexander.

Kimberly was found shot in a parking lot at Rest Well Inn at 222 West Airtex Boulevard. She was taken by private vehicle to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

On Oct. 19, around 2 a.m. Harris County Sheriff's Office officials responded to the location after receiving a call about a woman shot in the parking lot, later discovered to be Kimberly. When they arrived, the woman couldn't be found, but HCA Hospital later called saying a woman was brought in with a gunshot wound.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

A family member reportedly dropped Kimberly off, but left before authorities could get a statement.