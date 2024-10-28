The Brief A Houston woman is facing murder charges after shooting and killing her husband in front of their children. The incident occurred at the couple's home in North Houston. The woman initially claimed self-defense but later changed her story to an accidental shooting.



A Houston mother is behind bars charged with shooting and killing her husband as her children witnessed much of it. The gunfire erupted in North Houston.

Flowers and balloons mark the spot where Miguel Zamora Martinez spent his last moments alive. According to court records, Marisol Solis Zamora's kids heard two gunshots, saw her standing over the body, and one of the children took the pink handgun from her.

SUGGESTED: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting following kidnapping of two people, Southwest Freeway closed

FOX 26 spoke with one of the teen sons who told me not only are they grieving, they're now also trying to figure out how to pay the bills after, according to investigators, their mother opened fire, killing her husband.

Appearing before the judge in a probable cause hearing, Zamora, a mother of four, listened as evidence against her was explained, after detectives say Zamora shot and killed her husband at their north Houston home on Saturday around 11 p.m. on Lone Oak Road, near Little York and Aldine Westfield.

"Initially, she claimed self-defense. Then later when questioned by law enforcement, she gave a different story, attempting to claim it was an accident. There were children in the home at the time of the shooting," are just some of the details released in the hearing.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

A court-appointed attorney spoke on Zamora's behalf.

"Nobody is alleged to have seen precisely what happened. The three kids are all teenagers, didn't allege they heard any kind of argument. Ms. Zimora herself is alleged to have told police there wasn't an argument, and that she was helping him as he was drunkenly trying to stumble from the car to the home, and that the gun accidentally discharged as he bumped against her. The possibility of this being an accident is also buttressed by one of the teen-aged kids who indicated the weapon was sort of jammed or there appeared to be some kind of malfunction with the weapon itself. Ms. Zamora has absolutely no criminal history, has never been arrested before and is 42-years-old. I think it's very rare that we see people just out-of-the-blue kill somebody for no reason," the attorney told the judge.

Neighbors say they are left fearing for their own safety, so they do not want to be identified.

"I heard just a loud noise. Then we started hearing screaming and crying. It was scary because we saw someone lying on the floor (ground). He was lying right there by the trash cans. It was very traumatic," says one resident.

Zamora, a Houston native, has worked as an optician for eight years and the court-appointed attorney says the 42-year-old is certified in billing encoding, to do HVAC work, as a Locksmith and was set to start training as a paralegal in December.

Zamora, who doesn't have a criminal history, is behind bars on a $100,000 bond, charged with murder for the shooting death of her husband.