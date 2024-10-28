Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting following kidnapping of two people, Southwest Freeway closed

A suspect is dead following a police chase on Monday that began as a domestic violence call that occurred on Sunday, police said.

Houston Police Department Executive Chief Thomas Hardin said officers were called out to a domestic violence report between a husband and wife that involved an assault. Officials said they shared a young child together.

As a result of the incident, the victim in the incident went to go stay with a relative overnight.

Hardin said, on Monday, the suspect in the domestic violence incident went to the relative's house, kidnapped the wife and child at gunpoint.

Houston police received a call about the kidnapping and responded to an area where the person who reported the kidnapping, believed the suspect and victims were located.

Hardin stated officers had a vehicle description of the suspect, located the suspect's vehicle moving near an apartment complex, attempted a traffic stop, and the vehicle fled.

As the vehicle was fleeing, Hardin said, at two separate times, the suspect reached out the window and fired shots at officers.

That's when, according to police, a helicopter was called in, and units backed off hoping the suspect would either pull over or release the hostages. However, that didn't happen, officials said.

As the chase, which officials said lasted over 10 minutes, entered the Southwest Freeway, a PIT maneuver was executed in an effort to bring the pursuit to a close due to the timing with rush hour traffic occurring.

After the PIT maneuver was executed, Hardin said an officer-involved shooting occurred. Three officers fired their weapons striking the suspect. It's unclear how many shots were fired.

Officers were then able to remove both victims from the vehicle, removed the suspect, and applied first aid.

Hardin said the suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials said both of the victims are safe and unharmed, but shaken up, officials said.

No other injuries were reported in connection with the pursuit.

Police could not say how long the highway would be closed as the investigation continues into the incident.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire, who was spotted on scene, said during a news conference, that anyone who is a victim of domestic violence should reach out for help, no matter why.