Houston teen rescued from being trafficked, woman arrested

Published  October 27, 2024 10:42am CDT
Kaylyn L. Redding (5-12-02) was arrested and charged with Promotion of Prostitution (juvenile) - 1st degree felony. (Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

HOUSTON - Days after a 16-year-old girl was listed as a runaway, the Harris County Sheriff's Office found her and says they were able to rescue her from being trafficked.

During the investigation, a 22-year-old woman from Houston was arrested in connection to the case. 

Officials say Kaylyn Redding was arrested and charged with promotion of prostitution involving a juvenile. She was given a $50,000 bond. She was already on bond for a June case involving a misdemeanor prostitution charge.

Court records show Redding is claimed to be the girlfriend of the "pimp" for the teen. Also, the teen's photo was used in online sex ads with Redding's phone number as the contact.

This case is still under investigation.