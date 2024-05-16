Katy ISD Paetow High School graduation postponed due to severe weather

The Katy Independent School District has announced that graduation ceremonies have been delayed due to the severe weather moving through the area.

According to the district, the graduation ceremony has been delayed and will begin at 8:30 p.m.

The district has released their graduation schedule for Paetow High School:

7 p.m.: Parking lot gates open

8 p.m.: Legacy Stadium gates open for guests and graduates

8:30 p.m.: Preferred start time

9:00 p.m.: Last chance start time. If not possible, we will reschedule to 9 a.m. in the morning.