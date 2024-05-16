Katy ISD Paetow High School graduation postponed due to severe weather

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:36 PM CDT until SAT 6:50 AM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
17
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 8:30 PM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 6:37 PM CDT until THU 8:30 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:18 AM CDT until MON 8:24 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 8:45 PM CDT, Grimes County, Grimes County, Brazos County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 7:16 PM CDT until THU 7:45 PM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston County, Liberty County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 7:09 PM CDT until THU 7:45 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Galveston County, Harris County
Tornado Watch
until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County, Liberty County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Flood Advisory
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Flood Advisory
from THU 6:40 PM CDT until THU 8:45 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
from THU 7:06 PM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Harris County, Liberty County
Flood Advisory
from THU 7:19 PM CDT until THU 9:15 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Harris County, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
until THU 8:45 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Grimes County, Grimes County, Grimes County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Waller County, Washington County, Washington County, Brazos County, Brazos County, Brazos County, Brazos County

Katy ISD Paetow High School graduation postponed due to severe weather

By
Published  May 16, 2024 6:09pm CDT
Katy
KATY, Texas - The Katy Independent School District has announced that graduation ceremonies have been delayed due to the severe weather moving through the area. 

According to the district, the graduation ceremony has been delayed and will begin at 8:30 p.m. 

The district has released their graduation schedule for Paetow High School:

7 p.m.: Parking lot gates open 

8 p.m.: Legacy Stadium gates open for guests and graduates 

8:30 p.m.: Preferred start time 

9:00 p.m.: Last chance start time. If not possible, we will reschedule to 9 a.m. in the morning.