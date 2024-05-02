Heavy rain on Wednesday night and Thursday morning is leading to some street flooding across the Houston area.

Here's a look at the high-water locations that have been reported on area roadways.

Houston and Harris County high-water locations

Houston Transtar reports the following locations:

- IH-45 North Southbound Before Cypresswood Dr/Holzwarth: Right Lane Verified at 9:21 AM today

- IH-45 Northbound At Loop 336/Cartwright in Montgomery County: Right Shoulder, Right Lane, Center Lane Verified at 7:13 AM today

- IH-45 Northbound At Rayford Rd/Sawdust Rd in Montgomery County: 2 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 9:04 AM today

- IH-45 Northbound At Wilson Rd in Montgomery County: Exit Ramp Detected at 7:52 AM today

- FM-1485 Eastbound At Montgomery-Harris County Line: All Mainlanes Closed on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

- FM-1485 Northbound At Harris-Montgomery County Line: All Mainlanes Closed on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office reports the following locations:

- 3400 block of Deer Valley

- MUD 82 on Cypresswood Drive and Birnamwood Blvd

- Smith Elementary School

- Lake Paloma and Rangler Pass in Creekside

- Spring Mill and Cypresswood Drive

- Enchanted River Drive and Enchanted Oaks Drive

Montgomery County high-water locations

Dozens of high-water spots have been reported in Montgomery County. Click here to see an interactive map.

Polk County high-water locations

Several Polk County roads are flooded, and officials are warning the public to avoid travel. Click here to see a list of roads.