River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
19
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:37 AM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:20 AM CDT until MON 2:00 PM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:15 PM CDT until MON 9:53 AM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:42 AM CDT until MON 5:44 PM CDT, Montgomery County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:20 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 8:53 AM CDT until THU 12:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:20 PM CDT until SUN 11:30 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:12 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from THU 10:45 AM CDT until SUN 4:30 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 1:30 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 11:30 AM CDT, Grimes County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 9:25 AM CDT until THU 12:15 PM CDT, Grimes County, Montgomery County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Grimes County, Harris County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Flood Watch
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Flood Advisory
until THU 11:15 AM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 11:00 AM CDT, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Waller County

Houston weather: Flooded roads, high-water locations near me on May 2

By
Published  May 2, 2024 10:01am CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Heavy rain on Wednesday night and Thursday morning is leading to some street flooding across the Houston area.

Here's a look at the high-water locations that have been reported on area roadways.

Houston and Harris County high-water locations

Houston Transtar reports the following locations:

IH-45 North Southbound Before Cypresswood Dr/Holzwarth: Right Lane Verified at 9:21 AM today 

IH-45 Northbound At Loop 336/Cartwright in Montgomery County: Right Shoulder, Right Lane, Center Lane Verified at 7:13 AM today 

IH-45 Northbound At Rayford Rd/Sawdust Rd in Montgomery County: 2 Frontage Road Lanes Verified at 9:04 AM today 

IH-45 Northbound At Wilson Rd in Montgomery County: Exit Ramp Detected at 7:52 AM today 

FM-1485 Eastbound At Montgomery-Harris County Line: All Mainlanes Closed on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM 

- FM-1485 Northbound At Harris-Montgomery County Line: All Mainlanes Closed on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office reports the following locations:

- 3400 block of Deer Valley

- MUD 82 on Cypresswood Drive and Birnamwood Blvd

- Smith Elementary School

- Lake Paloma and Rangler Pass in Creekside

- Spring Mill and Cypresswood Drive

- Enchanted River Drive and Enchanted Oaks Drive

Montgomery County high-water locations

Dozens of high-water spots have been reported in Montgomery County. Click here to see an interactive map.

Polk County high-water locations

Several Polk County roads are flooded, and officials are warning the public to avoid travel. Click here to see a list of roads.