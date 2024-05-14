A report by Spectrum News alleges that millions of Texas education tax dollars were diverted out-of-state to a network of charter schools that were founded by Houston Independent School District Superintendent Mike Miles.

As FOX 26 reported late last summer, Miles was appointed by Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath to lead Houston ISD after the state took over the district. Before his appointment, he had served as CEO of Third Future Schools, a network of public charter schools in Colorado, Texas, and Louisiana.

According to Spectrum News Reporter Brett Shipp, Miles started three Third Future Schools in Colorado after leaving Dallas ISD in 2015, and then the charter network expanded to Texas with more schools starting in 2020.

Shipp stated that internal school records and a nationally recognized school rating agency indicate that the three Colorado schools have struggled with performance, enrollment, and finances. Shipp's report further stated that one of the Colorado schools was forced to close last summer, leaving the school with $5 million in unpaid bond debt.

By the end of the 2023 school year, Shipp reports, the three Texas schools had a $2.68 million deficit. According to Shipp’s report, more than $25 million public tax dollars were being spent on the three Texas schools, but only about $15.6 million was being spent on teachers and supplies, and the other $10 million went to "management and general" expenses like admin salaries and benefits, admin support costs, professional services and other operating services.

According to Shipp’s report, an auditor’s notes show the Texas schools’ deficit was documented as being "caused by the liabilities to other TFS network schools and to TFS corporate."

Shipp’s report details evidence showing two checks sent for more than $1 million each from Miles' charter school in Odessa, Texas, to Aurora, Colorado.

Check out the full video in the post below.