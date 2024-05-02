The Polk County Sheriff's Office has issued a critical alert regarding hazardous road conditions due to heavy rainfall. Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution and avoid travel through the following areas where water has been reported:

FM 350 N @ Town & Country

Mill Gate

Tom Cummings

Sweetwater @ Hwy 190 E

Hwy 146 @ Escapees

S. Jackson

FM 2969 & FM 1988

FM942 E at Hickman Creek and Big Sandy Creek

Hwy 190 @ Farm Bureau

Hwy 59 feeder @ MLK (Texas Farm Bureau)

Hwy 59 @ Choates Creek

Business 59 at Choates Creek

FM 2457 near Chris Brent (near Dalen's Storage)

Kelly Road @ Nettles

Mangum Rd off FM 350

FM 1988 @ Kate Lowe Road

Airline Drive

FM 350 North - 1-2' in several areas

One Such / None Such Roads

FM 1988 @ Tempe Creek

Darden Road @ Kelly Road

FM 1988 at Guadalupe

FM 3278 @ FM 1988

1st & 2nd Street (Pit Row Pit Stop) off Hwy 190 impassable

Hwy 190 at Jackson Ave. (Livingston PD/City Hall)

Hwy 190 E at Creekside Lane

FM 350 South, from Hwy 190 past Mangum Rd

FM 2457 & FM 3126

Hwy 146 & Providence Rd

FM 1988 @ Thomas Supply

FM1988 & Siesta Country

FM 1988 & FM3678

Hwy 146 at Choates Creek and Circle K/Valero

Nettles Cemetery is impassable, 3' of water

Providence Road

Drews Landing (Holiday Lake Estates)

River Road (Holiday Lake Estates)

FM 3126 North of FM 350 South

FM 2967 at Ellis Grimes Rd

Putnam's Landing (no ingress/egress)

Hwy 146 at Red Barn and at Vickery's

FM 350 N at Annie Watts Rd

Hwy 59 S 1/2 mile from Bus. 59 exit

Crystal Lakes W off US HWY 190 E

Additionally, heavy rainfall has forced the closure of US 59 in Polk County. All lanes are shut down due to high water levels. It is imperative that drivers seek alternate routes and remain vigilant for further updates and advisories from authorities.

Your safety is paramount. Please adhere to all road closure signs and do not attempt to drive through flooded areas. Stay tuned to local news and weather updates for the latest information on road conditions. Drive cautiously and prioritize safety above all else.

