Flooded roads near me: Check road conditions in Polk County
Polk County - The Polk County Sheriff's Office has issued a critical alert regarding hazardous road conditions due to heavy rainfall. Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution and avoid travel through the following areas where water has been reported:
- FM 350 N @ Town & Country
- Mill Gate
- Tom Cummings
- Sweetwater @ Hwy 190 E
- Hwy 146 @ Escapees
- S. Jackson
- FM 2969 & FM 1988
- FM942 E at Hickman Creek and Big Sandy Creek
- Hwy 190 @ Farm Bureau
- Hwy 59 feeder @ MLK (Texas Farm Bureau)
- Hwy 59 @ Choates Creek
- Business 59 at Choates Creek
- FM 2457 near Chris Brent (near Dalen's Storage)
- Kelly Road @ Nettles
- Mangum Rd off FM 350
- FM 1988 @ Kate Lowe Road
- Airline Drive
- FM 350 North - 1-2' in several areas
- One Such / None Such Roads
- FM 1988 @ Tempe Creek
- Darden Road @ Kelly Road
- FM 1988 at Guadalupe
- FM 3278 @ FM 1988
- 1st & 2nd Street (Pit Row Pit Stop) off Hwy 190 impassable
- Hwy 190 at Jackson Ave. (Livingston PD/City Hall)
- Hwy 190 E at Creekside Lane
- FM 350 South, from Hwy 190 past Mangum Rd
- FM 2457 & FM 3126
- Hwy 146 & Providence Rd
- FM 1988 @ Thomas Supply
- FM1988 & Siesta Country
- FM 1988 & FM3678
- Hwy 146 at Choates Creek and Circle K/Valero
- Nettles Cemetery is impassable, 3' of water
- Providence Road
- Drews Landing (Holiday Lake Estates)
- River Road (Holiday Lake Estates)
- FM 3126 North of FM 350 South
- FM 2967 at Ellis Grimes Rd
- Putnam's Landing (no ingress/egress)
- Hwy 146 at Red Barn and at Vickery's
- FM 350 N at Annie Watts Rd
- Hwy 59 S 1/2 mile from Bus. 59 exit
- Crystal Lakes W off US HWY 190 E
Additionally, heavy rainfall has forced the closure of US 59 in Polk County. All lanes are shut down due to high water levels. It is imperative that drivers seek alternate routes and remain vigilant for further updates and advisories from authorities.
Your safety is paramount. Please adhere to all road closure signs and do not attempt to drive through flooded areas. Stay tuned to local news and weather updates for the latest information on road conditions. Drive cautiously and prioritize safety above all else.
