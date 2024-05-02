Montgomery County officials are urging those who live near the San Jacinto River south of the Lake Conroe Dam to take immediate action and be prepared for potential significant flooding along the river on Thursday.

"Rainfall totals in Walker County and northern Montgomery County were as high as 16 inches overnight. The amount of rainfall in conjunction with already saturated grounds is causing a tremendous amount of watershed towards Lake Conroe," the Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said in an urgent message.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

MCOHSEM says the San Jacinto River Authority is currently releasing 13,400 CFS and predicts that amount will increase.

According to MCOHSEM, this is expected to cause significant flooding in areas south of Lake Conroe. They say they are working with the San Jacinto River Authority to understand the effects of the releases downstream.

SUGGESTED: FOX 26 Storm Alert Day on Thursday

"MCOHSEM is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to provide updates as they materialize," the agency said.