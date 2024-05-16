Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:22 PM CDT until SAT 4:13 AM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Flood Warning
from THU 8:38 PM CDT until THU 10:30 PM CDT, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:42 PM CDT until MON 6:03 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
from THU 8:40 PM CDT until THU 10:45 PM CDT, Grimes County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County

Houston weather: Mayor confirms 4 fatalities from Thursday's severe weather

By
Published  May 16, 2024 9:17pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor John Whitmire has just confirmed to FOX 26 that Thursday's severe weather has turned fatal in the Bayou City. 

Whitmire said that four people lost their lives as a result of Thursday's weather. 

Houston mayor confirms 4 deaths from storms

Houston Mayor John Whitmire spoke with FOX 26 from the Emergency Center as they assess the damage to the Houston area from severe storms and confirmed four deaths.



It's unclear where the fatalities occurred as first responders are still working to clear debris. 

City and county officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads, so emergency crews can get to areas safely. 

Whitmire said the city is currently getting assistance from the State of Texas saying that it's all hands on deck right now. 

Whitmire told FOX 26 in an interview that there are people at Minute Maid Park for the Astros game and at the Toyota Center, and they are being asked to turn around and do not go through downtown due to debris in the area and traffic lights are out. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 