Houston weather: Mayor confirms 4 fatalities from Thursday's severe weather

Houston Mayor John Whitmire has just confirmed to FOX 26 that Thursday's severe weather has turned fatal in the Bayou City.

Whitmire said that four people lost their lives as a result of Thursday's weather.





It's unclear where the fatalities occurred as first responders are still working to clear debris.

City and county officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads, so emergency crews can get to areas safely.

Whitmire said the city is currently getting assistance from the State of Texas saying that it's all hands on deck right now.

Whitmire told FOX 26 in an interview that there are people at Minute Maid Park for the Astros game and at the Toyota Center, and they are being asked to turn around and do not go through downtown due to debris in the area and traffic lights are out.

