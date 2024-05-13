Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:09 AM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 2:40 PM CDT until MON 3:30 PM CDT, Jackson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 2:45 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Fort Bend County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Grimes County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:30 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Calhoun County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from MON 1:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Grimes County, Harris County, Jackson County, Liberty County, Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County, Brazos County
Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Walker County
Flood Advisory
from MON 2:06 PM CDT until MON 5:15 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Liberty County, Waller County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 3:00 PM CDT, Inland Harris County, Southern Liberty County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 6:30 PM CDT, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County

Houston power outage tracker: Check Centerpoint, Entergy outages; report an outage

By
Published  May 13, 2024 2:04pm CDT
Houston - People across the Houston area are left without power Monday due to severe storms with high winds and large hail moving across the area.

Here's how many outages have been reported, how to view the outage map, and how to report an outage at your home.

As of 2:00 p.m., Centerpoint Energy reports 10,555 customers affected by outages.

As of 2:00 p.m., Entergy Texas is reporting 1,207 customers affected by outages.

As of 2:30 p.m., Centerpoint Energy reports 10,555 customers affected by outages.

As of 2:30 p.m., Entergy Texas is reporting 16,079 customers affected by outages.

Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.

Click here to view the Centerpoint Energy outage map or to report an outage at your home.