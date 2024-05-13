People across the Houston area are left without power Monday due to severe storms with high winds and large hail moving across the area.

Here's how many outages have been reported, how to view the outage map, and how to report an outage at your home.

As of 2:00 p.m., Centerpoint Energy reports 10,555 customers affected by outages.

As of 2:00 p.m., Entergy Texas is reporting 1,207 customers affected by outages.

As of 2:30 p.m., Entergy Texas is reporting 16,079 customers affected by outages.

Click here to view the Entergy outage map. Click here to report an outage at your home.

Click here to view the Centerpoint Energy outage map or to report an outage at your home.