Monday is a Fox 26 Storm Alert Day and you should expect nasty weather anytime between 2 pm and 6 pm.

Nothing is "off the table", so high winds and large hail are expected…and there is also a small chance for a tornado.

Rain totals could exceed 2-3" and the timing could bring dangerous weather during school dismissal.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has placed much of Texas, including our area, under risk for large hail as indicated by the black dashed lines.

Large hail would be 2" in diameter - so anything from nickel-sized to egg-sized is possible.

Large hail is usually isolated in coverage, but you may want to park your car under a cover, if possible.

Models are in fairly good agreement as to the intensity of the storms today and the overall development.

Pictured here are NOAA's High-Resolution model, the HRRR, and our weather system's model called the GRAF. Both show intense storms for the mid-afternoon.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ GRAF

We can't seem to catch a break from stormy weather lately and that trend could continue with another round of storms for the Thursday/Friday time frame.