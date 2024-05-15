A barge has struck the Pelican Island Bridge, the Galveston County Office of Emergency Management confirms.

Pelican Island is located north of Galveston, connected to the city by the bridge.

Image 1 of 7 ▼

County officials say power was knocked out as a result of the collision. However, Texas A&M University at Galveston, which is located on the island, says their electricity has since been restored.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The university says the bridge is closed to all traffic at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.