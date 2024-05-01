Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 11:30 AM CDT, Polk County
9
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:25 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:13 AM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:50 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 7:50 PM CDT until THU 2:00 AM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County
Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Flood Watch
from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County

FOX 26 Storm Alert Day issued for tonight through Thursday

By
Published  May 1, 2024 8:41pm CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Wednesday night and Thursday is a FOX 26 Storm Alert Day with multiple rounds of heavy rain and a few severe storms possible. 

Parts of SE Texas N/NE of Houston picked up 5-11" of rain Sunday and Monday leading to lingering moderate to major flooding along the Trinity River & East Fork of the San Jacinto River. 

Areas near and north of I-10 are now under a FLOOD WATCH until 7:00 PM Thursday with 2-4" of rain possible with isolated higher amounts. 

Look for a few storms tonight with a big line of heavy rain and storms Thursday morning from 4-11 a.m.  

Heaviest rain is expected to hit Houston from 6-10 a.m. 

Biggest flood threat will be north of I-10 with a three out of four, 40% moderate risk for flooding north of Houston. 

Houston is in a two out of four, 15% street flood risk through Thursday. Flood risk will be lower towards the coast.  

Houston is in a 2 out of 5 severe storm risk through Thursday morning with hail and winds near 60 mph the main risks.  

Image 1 of 3

 

Spotty downpours could trigger more flooding Friday before rain chances drop to 20% this weekend.  

Next week will feature less rain and more heat with temperatures in the 90s returning. 

Stay ahead of the storms by getting weather updates with the FOX 26 weather team on our smart TV app Fox Local and our FOX 26 Weather App! Stay safe! 