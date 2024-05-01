FOX 26 Storm Alert Day issued for tonight through Thursday

Wednesday night and Thursday is a FOX 26 Storm Alert Day with multiple rounds of heavy rain and a few severe storms possible.

Parts of SE Texas N/NE of Houston picked up 5-11" of rain Sunday and Monday leading to lingering moderate to major flooding along the Trinity River & East Fork of the San Jacinto River.

Areas near and north of I-10 are now under a FLOOD WATCH until 7:00 PM Thursday with 2-4" of rain possible with isolated higher amounts.

Look for a few storms tonight with a big line of heavy rain and storms Thursday morning from 4-11 a.m.

Heaviest rain is expected to hit Houston from 6-10 a.m.

Biggest flood threat will be north of I-10 with a three out of four, 40% moderate risk for flooding north of Houston.

Houston is in a two out of four, 15% street flood risk through Thursday. Flood risk will be lower towards the coast.

Houston is in a 2 out of 5 severe storm risk through Thursday morning with hail and winds near 60 mph the main risks.

Spotty downpours could trigger more flooding Friday before rain chances drop to 20% this weekend.

Next week will feature less rain and more heat with temperatures in the 90s returning.

Stay ahead of the storms by getting weather updates with the FOX 26 weather team on our smart TV app Fox Local and our FOX 26 Weather App! Stay safe!