17-year-old detained after teen found shot in Brazoria County

The Brief Giovani Gabriel Ayala Villaloboz, 17, is in custody and is expected to be charged in connection to a shooting. Brazoria County deputies found an 18-year-old female shot inside a home on Like Oak Drive. A family member called the sheriff's office to report an 18-year-old female was being threatened in Damon, Texas.



The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office is piecing together the details after finding an 18-year-old shot and placing a 17-year-old in custody.

Teen shot, another teen detained

What we know:

Around 11:20 a.m. on Monday, the sheriff's office was called by a family member who claimed an 18-year-old female was being threatened in Damon, Texas.

Deputies arrived at a home on Live Oak Drive to find the female but when they were conducting their search, they heard a gunshot from inside the home.

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, deputies found the female inside with atleast one gunshot wound. There was a 17-year-old male inside the home who was quickly detained.

The victim was taken to a Houston-area hospital by Life Flight in critical condition.

Authorities identified the detained male as Giovani Gabriel Ayala Villaloboz who remains in custody and is expected to be charged.

Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office investigators and forensic investigators remain on scene and are actively investigating the shooting.

What we don't know:

The relationship between the victim and 17-year-old is unknown.