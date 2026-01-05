Harris County Deputy charged after alleged assault on 3 nurses

The Brief A Harris County Constable 3 Deputy, Sergeant Robert Earl Nobles Jr., is facing three felony counts of assault on medical personnel after allegedly attacking three nurses on New Year’s Day at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital. Court documents state Nobles punched one nurse in the face, struck a 26-week-pregnant nurse with a printer and a computer monitor, and knocked a third nurse to the ground by punching her in the back of the head. Nobles, who had entered the hospital voluntarily, has been relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave by the Precinct 3 Constables' Office while the investigation continues.



A Harris County Precinct 3 Constables' deputy has been relieved of duty following a violent New Year’s Day incident in which he allegedly assaulted three nurses at a Baytown hospital, according to court documents and police reports.

Robert Earl Nobles Jr., a sergeant with the constable’s office, faces three felony counts of assault on medical personnel.

Details of the alleged attack

The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital on Garth Road. According to investigators, Nobles had entered the facility voluntarily and was not under an emergency detention order at the time of the attacks.

Court documents outline a chaotic scene that began when a nurse responded to a bed alert. The nurse reported finding Nobles yelling at another staff member. According to the victim, Nobles appeared "detached from the world" before charging at her and punching her in the face, knocking her to the ground.

A second nurse, who is 26 weeks pregnant, attempted to call security before Nobles allegedly intervened. According to the probable cause affidavit, Nobles grabbed a desktop printer and struck the pregnant nurse in the head twice.

After she fell to the floor on her stomach, Nobles allegedly picked up a computer monitor and slammed it onto her back.

A third nurse told police she encountered Nobles as he walked toward the ICU building. She stated that he initially approached her calmly as she heard other nurses screaming for her to get away from him. Documents state when the third nurse attempted to flee, Nobles punched her in the back of the head, knocking her down.

Baytown police officers stated they arrived to find Nobles detained on a gurney. Investigators confirmed that surveillance footage captured the entirety of the incident.

Constable's office response

The Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office confirmed that Nobles has been relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

Nobles’ current bond status and legal representation were not immediately available.