Galveston County teen pleads guilty to capital murder in her grandmother's death

The Brief Tara King, 18, pleaded guilty to capital murder in her grandmother's death. She received a life sentence on Monday. Her boyfriend was found guilty of capital murder in November.



A Galveston County teen charged in her grandmother’s death has pleaded guilty to capital murder, records show.

According to court documents, Tara King, 18, received a life sentence on Monday.

King, boyfriend charged with woman's murder

King and her boyfriend, Uriah Urick, were both charged in the death of Tammy King in February. Urick was found guilty of capital murder in November and also received a life sentence.

Investigators say back in February, Tammy King was found dead inside her Bacliff home. Her body was discovered covered with a sheet in her bedroom. The home appeared ransacked, with several guns missing and her purse emptied.

A medical examiner testified that King died from a gunshot wound to the head and ruled her death a homicide.

According to investigators, Tara King and her grandmother had an argument because Tara did not want to go to school.

After the shooting, authorities say Tara and Uriah cut and dyed their hair. They were later arrested in Laredo.