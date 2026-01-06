Body found in Houston's Buffalo Bayou
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a body was found in Buffalo Bayou on Tuesday afternoon.
What we know:
According to the Houston Police Department, the report came in around 2 p.m. near Commerce Street and Main Street.
Houston police said in an afternoon briefing that the body of a man was found in the bayou.
Officials did say it doesn't appear the body had been in the bayou for very long.
What we don't know:
The Medical Examiners Office will investigate to determine how the man died.
The man's identity has not been released.
4 found dead in last 3 weeks
The backstory:
Four people have been found dead in Houston bayous within the last three weeks – two on Dec. 22 and one on Christmas Eve.
At least 31 bodies were discovered in or near bayous and bodies of water in Houston and Harris County in 2025.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department and previous FOX 26 reporting.