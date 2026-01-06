Body found in Houston's Buffalo Bayou

The Brief A body was found in a Houston bayou on Tuesday. Police are investigating at Buffalo Bayou near Commerce Street and Main Street. This is the fourth person found dead in a Houston bayou within the last three weeks.



Houston police are investigating after a body was found in Buffalo Bayou on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the Houston Police Department, the report came in around 2 p.m. near Commerce Street and Main Street.

Houston police said in an afternoon briefing that the body of a man was found in the bayou.

Officials did say it doesn't appear the body had been in the bayou for very long.

What we don't know:

The Medical Examiners Office will investigate to determine how the man died.

The man's identity has not been released.

4 found dead in last 3 weeks

The backstory:

Four people have been found dead in Houston bayous within the last three weeks – two on Dec. 22 and one on Christmas Eve.

At least 31 bodies were discovered in or near bayous and bodies of water in Houston and Harris County in 2025.