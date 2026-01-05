Harris County K-9 injured after suspect attempted to drown dog during pursuit

The Brief Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said K-9 Ghost was injured while assisting in the pursuit of 21-year-old Bryan Crofton, who was a wanted offender for active felony warrants. Officials said they were in the area of Lockwood Drive and Antha Street on Monday when they spotted Crofton. Officials said K-9 Handler, Deputy Almeida and Ghost pursued Crofton into a wooded pond area. Ghost successfully bit Crofton, who allegedly attempted to drown K-9 Ghost in his attempt to flee. Deputies entered the water to assist with detaining Crofton.



A Harris County K-9 is recovering following an incident on Monday, according to authorities.

Harris County K-9 Ghost injured during pursuit of wanted suspect

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said K-9 Ghost was injured while assisting in the pursuit of 21-year-old Bryan Crofton, who was a wanted offender for active felony warrants.

Officials said they were in the area of Lockwood Drive and Antha Street on Monday when they spotted Crofton.

He was later spotted by authorities, crashed his vehicle in a ditch, and fled on foot towards a pond.

K-9 Ghost

Officials said K-9 Handler, Deputy Almeida and Ghost pursued Crofton into a wooded pond area. Ghost successfully bit Crofton, who allegedly attempted to drown K-9 Ghost in his attempt to flee. Deputies entered the water to assist with detaining Crofton.

Crofton was transported to a hospital to receive medical care for the bite injury.

Ghost received immediate treatment and was taken to a veterinary clinic for precautionary purposes, officials said.

Gonzalez said in his social media post that Ghost is expected to be OK.

Officials said Crofton had open warrants for Injury to a Child and Interfering with 911 Services. New charges will include evading and interfering with service animal.

What they're saying:

Our K-9s serve alongside deputies every day, helping keep our neighborhoods safe. They are trusted partners and valued members of our agency. Thank you to our community for standing with our deputies and K-9 teams."