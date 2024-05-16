Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:22 PM CDT until SAT 4:13 AM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Flood Warning
from THU 8:38 PM CDT until THU 10:30 PM CDT, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:42 PM CDT until MON 6:03 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
from THU 8:40 PM CDT until THU 10:45 PM CDT, Grimes County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County

Houston weather: City, county officials urging drivers to stay off the road

Published  May 16, 2024 8:19pm CDT
HOUSTON - The severe weather that rolled through the Houston area has city and county officials urging drivers to stay off the road. 

The severe weather has left behind downed power lines, debris on roadways, and lots of downed trees in the area. 

Authorities are asking everyone to call 911 only for life-threatening emergencies. 

You can contact 311 to report downed power lines or other public access and safety impacts. 

