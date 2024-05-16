Houston weather: City, county officials urging drivers to stay off the road

The severe weather that rolled through the Houston area has city and county officials urging drivers to stay off the road.

The severe weather has left behind downed power lines, debris on roadways, and lots of downed trees in the area.

Authorities are asking everyone to call 911 only for life-threatening emergencies.

You can contact 311 to report downed power lines or other public access and safety impacts.

