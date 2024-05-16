Thursday through early Friday are FOX 26 Storm Alert Days and will likely feature rounds of heavy rain and a few strong to severe storms.

Conditions are favorable late Thursday and Thursday night for heavy storms, especially north of I-10.

Three to six inches could be common for many of the same spots still recovering from the storms of late April and early May.

The timing for Houston includes scattered afternoon storms and more likely storms Thursday night.

Once we get past Friday afternoon, we'll enter a long stretch of hot, humid weather.

Flood Watch in the Houston area

A Flood Watch is in effect from 1 p.m. Thursday through Friday morning for areas near and north of I-10, including Houston. Counties included in the watch include Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Harris, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Montgomery, Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller and Washington.